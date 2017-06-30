Ron Dennis leaves McLaren

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday. The 70-year-old was placed on garden leave last November after losing a boardroom battle with the team's shareholders.

