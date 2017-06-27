Romain Grosjean sounds off on Haas F1 Team's braking issues
Romain Grosjean left Baku and Azerbaijan Grand Prix furious that the Haas F1 Team has yet to get to the bottom of a recurring brake problem. The Frenchman has bemoaned the American team's issues with brakes since its inception last year, but Azerbaijan was a particularly troubled race for the 31-year-old.
