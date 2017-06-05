Robert Kubica: Pole drives an F1 car for first time since 2011 accident
Robert Kubica has driven a Formula 1 car for the first time since the horrific rally accident that curtailed his career before the 2011 season. The Pole, who won the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix for BMW Sauber, suffered a partially severed right arm that has left him with limited movement.
