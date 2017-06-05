Robert Kubica feeling 'emotional' after completing Renault F1 test

He nearly lost his hand in a 2011 rallying accident, prematurely ending a promising Grand Prix career, but with pressure mounting on Jolyon Palmer , could the test be more than a one-off outing? Many felt that Palmer was lucky to be kept on by Renault for 2017, but the 2016 car had not been the most competitive of chassis, so the team felt it was only fair to give the former GP2 champion a second bite at the apple. The gamble hasn't paid off -- Palmer yet to register a point this season, and Renault F1 Team managing director Cyril Abiteboul hinted after the Monaco Grand Prix that the status quo isn't totally acceptable.

