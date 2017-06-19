Ricciardo wins chaotic Azerbaijan GP; Vettel leads overall

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix of Europe at the Baku circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday, June 25, 2017. Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix of Europe at the Baku circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday, June 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.