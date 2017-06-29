Renault confident of more F1 power an...

Renault confident of more F1 power and better reliability

Renault says it is finally hitting its reliability targets on the dyno with new components that will also unleash more power from its Formula 1 engines over the remainder of the campaign. A recent run of stoppages - including several that have left Max Verstappen particularly frustrated - has put the French car manufacturer under the spotlight after a campaign where reliability has been a particular issue.

