Raikkonen prepared to sacrifice himself to help Vettel
Kimi Raikkonen is prepared to sacrifice himself in order to help Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel win a fifth Formula One title. Vettel leads the championship by 12 points ahead of Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton after seven races.
