Portuguese Grand Prix seems likely to return to F1 schedule
Owners of the Algarve circuit have held early talks with Liberty Media about returning the Portuguese Grand Prix to the Formula 1 calendar after a 21-year absence. The Portuguese Grand Prix has been officially held 16 times and, after briefly appearing on the calendar between 1958 and 1960, found a spiritual home at Estoril in 1984.
