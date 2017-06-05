Pirelli: Don't blame us for Ferrari's F1 success in 2017
After three consecutive years of Mercedes leading the way, Ferrari is the team currently atop the constructors' championship standings and the drivers' standings with Sebastian Vettel. "At 25 points ahead, Vettel is now clearly the world championship favorite," Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda told the Austrian Osterreich newspaper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC