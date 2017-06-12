Perez insists he's a team player after Ocon controversy
Force India's Sergio Perez says he's driving for his team's best interest, rather than focusing on his own, following teammate Esteban Ocon's complaint about his driving tactics in the Canadian Grand Prix. Perez's defence of fifth place in Montreal had Ocon ranting on the radio, and his earlier decision not to follow a team suggestion to move aside and allow his fresher-tyred teammate to attack third-placed Daniel Ricciardo also came in for criticism for some quarters.
