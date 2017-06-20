Opinion: How Force India won F1's annual game of musical chairs

Force India has again emerged as the best bang-for-buck Formula 1 team in the first races of he 2017 season and, as Valentin Khorounzhiy argues, Esteban Ocon has a lot to do with that status. Putting aside an overly brave target of a top-three finish set at the team's 2017 car launch , Force India's campaign so far has been an unqualified, unquestionable success.

