Nico Rosberg to drive at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Reigning Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg will be roaring up the famous Goodwood Hill at year's Festival of Speed. The now retired champion will drive his Mercedes F1 W05 Hybrid car, while Russian Grand Prix winner Valtteri Bottas will also take the wheel during the festival, which runs from June 29 to July 2. 2016 Goodwood Festival Of Speed 23rd - 26th June 2016 FoS Sunday, 26th June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Midhurst and Petworth.