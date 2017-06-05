New F1 ownership key to Supercars Gra...

New F1 ownership key to Supercars Grand Prix points deal

The deal for Supercars to race for championship points at the Australian Grand Prix is unlikely to have happened without Liberty Media taking over F1, according to AGPC and Supercars chiefs. Both the series and the event have long fought for Supercars to race for championship points at Albert Park, only to be blocked by Formula One Management despite hurdles such as clashing television deals and a lack of a dedicated pitlane being cleared.

