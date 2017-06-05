Motor racing-No date for delivery of ...

Motor racing-No date for delivery of upgraded engine, says Honda

14 hrs ago

Despite mounting pressure from McLaren's management and drivers, Honda boss Yusuke Hasegawa said on Friday that the engine manufacturer will not be forced into delivering an upgraded power unit until it is ready. That delivery was expected this week at the Canadian Grand Prix but again McLaren drivers Stoffel Vandoorne and Fernando Alonso, back in the cockpit after missing Monaco to race at the Indianapolis 500, were left near the bottom of the timesheets on the first day of practice at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

