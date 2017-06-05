Motor racing: Hamilton has Vettel in crosshairs at Canada GP
The Canadian Grand Prix has been a happy hunting ground for Lewis Hamilton and he will look to bag a sixth career win on the island circuit on Sunday to refuel his hopes of another Formula One drivers title. With 14 races remaining on the calendar it is far from do-or-die for Hamilton but the pressure is mounting on the Briton and Mercedes with arch rival Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari threatening to widen the gap at the top of the championship standings.
