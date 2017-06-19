Motor racing-France returns in 2018 as part of F1 triple-header
The French Grand Prix will return to the Formula One calendar next year, for the first time since 2008, as part of an unprecedented triple-header with Austria and Britain. The governing International Automobile Federation , published a 21-race 2018 calendar on Monday with France and Germany's Hockenheim, absent this year, returning while Malaysia drops off.
