Monster McLaren gathering a tribute to NZ's Bruce McLaren
A British tribute to Kiwi motor-racing icon Bruce McLaren is set to feature the largest ever gathering of the marque's road cars. The McLaren Owners Group has been overwhelmed with entries for the event which will take place during the July 28-30 Silverstone Classic, the world's biggest classic motor racing festival which attracts more than 1000 race entries and draws more than 100,000 people and over 10,000 classic cars.
