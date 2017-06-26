Missed opportunity for Force India in F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Force India imploded in Azerbaijan Sunday as Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez collided in an i ncident filled Formula 1 Grand Prix. A chaotic race like the one in Azerbaijan was a golden opportunity for Force India to rack up some strong points and, possibly, get one or both of their drivers on to the podium.
