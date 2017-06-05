Mercedes no longer the favorite in F1, Wolff says
Mercedes is no longer the favorite in Formula One, and that is something the team needs to get used to. The Silver Arrows head into this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix after a dire performance at last month's Monaco GP.
