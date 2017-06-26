Mercedes F1 team principal blasts Eddie Jordan for 'fake news'
Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff is blasting media personality Eddie Jordan for perpetuating a rumor about Mercedes' future in Formula 1 . Mercedes officials recently rejected former F1 team boss Jordan's claim that Mercedes will pull out of F1 after next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta...
|Sun
|The phartse
|3
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC