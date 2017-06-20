Mercedes engine still strongest in qu...

Mercedes engine still strongest in qualifying trim - Bottas

Valtteri Bottas believes that Mercedes' Formula 1 engine still holds the edge over Ferrari in qualifying, but the difference between them is now tiny. Mercedes has had the benchmark power unit in F1 since the turbo hybrid rules were introduced in 2014, but rival customer team Haas suggested that its supplier had actually overtaken Mercedes earlier this year, Bottas is not so convinced - although he confesses the difference between the two manufacturers is small now.

