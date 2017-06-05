McLaren's Brown juggles his F1 hats

McLaren executive director Zak Brown has two racing helmets on a display cabinet in his office, one in the colors of two-times Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso and the other belonging to 'Lando'. The helmets point to both present and future -- Alonso the team's big name driver who may not stay beyond this season, and Lando Norris, the British 17-year-old being groomed for great things.

