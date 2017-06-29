McLaren rolls out 570S Spider to bols...

McLaren rolls out 570S Spider to bolster electric push

Read more: Automotive News

McLaren Automotive is rolling out a new convertible sports car, the second vehicle in a product push designed to yield the funds needed to help the British automaker make the jump to electric and hybrid vehicles. The McLaren 570S Spider , priced at 164,750 pounds , is a low-slung two-seater unveiled Thursday at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, is part of a plan for 15 new models and variants by 2022.

Chicago, IL

