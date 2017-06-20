McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown: There is 'zero tension' with Fernando Alonso
Amid the McLaren-Honda crisis, team boss Zak Brown insists there is "zero tension" between the tenured British operation and Fernando Alonso. Even with McLaren rumored to be splitting from its hapless Japanese engine supplier, perhaps within weeks or months, Alonso is openly contemplating a change of scenery for 2018 and beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC