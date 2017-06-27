Max Verstappen faces F1 fine for skipping post race media duties
Max Verstappen is facing a 25,000 fine for skipping his mandatory press duties after the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan on Sunday. Openly unhappy about his recent troubles at Red Bull, the Dutchman left the Baku City Circuit after the race without talking to the media.
