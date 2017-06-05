Massa open to 16th Formula One season

Read more: Yahoo!

He has scored points in four out of six races this year, and Felipe Massa's 15th Formula One season may not be his last. Felipe Massa is open to extending his Formula One career by another year after an impressive start to the season with Williams.

