Mario Andretti: F1 great Fernando Alonso should consider full-time IndyCar ride
Mario Andretti says Fernando Alonso is wasting his time at McLaren-Honda F1. Last weekend, Alonso skipped Monaco in order to tackle the Indy 500 with the team run by Andretti's son and former McLaren driver Michael Andretti.
