Malmesbury kid Louis Harvey to mix with motorsport legends at Goodwood's Festival of Speed

MALMESBURY'S karting kid Louis Harvey will be rubbing shoulders with reigning Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg - as well as the great and the good of motorsport - this weekend. Like the now retired F1 ace, 12-year-old Louis will be appearing at the iconic Goodwood Festival of Speed, which is dubbed the industry's biggest garden party.

