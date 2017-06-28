Mallya paves way for F1 team to be a force without India
Vijay Mallya, who is being pursued by Indian authorities over unpaid loans tied to his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, has taken steps that could see India disappear from the name of his Formula One team. Listings at Companies House showed six businesses were registered to a London address on May 31 and June 6 using the Force One name.
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta...
|Jun 25
|The phartse
|3
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
