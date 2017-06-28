Mallya paves way for F1 team to be a ...

Mallya paves way for F1 team to be a force without India

Vijay Mallya, who is being pursued by Indian authorities over unpaid loans tied to his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, has taken steps that could see India disappear from the name of his Formula One team. Listings at Companies House showed six businesses were registered to a London address on May 31 and June 6 using the Force One name.

