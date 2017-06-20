Malaysia open to F1 return if racing improves
The promoter of the Malaysian Grand Prix says he would consider a deal for Formula 1 to return in the future but the racing needs to be improved. This year will mark Malaysia's 19th and final edition of the grand prix after the organisers came to an arrangement with new owners Liberty Media to terminate its deal a year early.
