Lowe: Hamilton as fast as Senna, but not as ruthless
Lewis Hamilton has the same brilliant speed and raw talent that Ayrton Senna displayed but without the ruthlessness, says Paddy Lowe, one of the few people in the sport who worked with both of them. After a Canadian Grand Prix weekend that witnessed Hamilton equal Senna's tally of 65 pole positions, there was plenty of debate on social media about how the two drivers stack up.
