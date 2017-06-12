Live: The 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours

Live: The 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours

5 hrs ago Read more: The Mercury

NEW Formula One chief Chase Carey waved a gold tassled French tricolor to start the Le Mans 24 Hour Race on Saturday with Toyota enjoying a perfect getaway from pole. Briton Mike Conway quickly established a healthy lead from the Porsche driven by last year's winning driver Jani Neel.

Read more at The Mercury.

Chicago, IL

