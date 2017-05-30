Lewis Hamilton warns Mercedes to sort...

Lewis Hamilton warns Mercedes to sort out tyre problems for Canadian GP

Lewis Hamilton is concerned that he could fall further behind in the Formula One drivers' title race if Mercedes do not sort out their tyre management issues that plagued his car during the recent Monaco Grand Prix. The Briton struggled to generate the temperatures necessary to make best use of the ultra-soft compound tyres which saw him being knocked out in the second part of qualifying.

