Lewis Hamilton says it is - game on' in Montreal ahead of Candian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton had to settle for second best in practice for the Canadian Grand Prix after Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen beat him to the top of the timesheets. Hamilton, who arrived in Montreal 25 points behind championship leader Sebastian Vettel following a weekend to forget at the last round in Monaco, had gone fastest in the opening session at a blustery Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Friday morning.

