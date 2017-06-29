Lewis Hamilton says British Grand Prix is - most important race of the year'
Lewis Hamilton has heaped pressure on Formula One's new owners by declaring the British Grand Prix as "the most important race of the year." The future of the race beyond 2019 is in serious doubt, with both the British Racing Drivers' Club, which owns Silverstone, and the circuit organisers, determining whether to activate a break-out clause.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Guardian.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta...
|Jun 25
|The phartse
|3
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC