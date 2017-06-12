Lewis Hamilton hoping he can land kno...

Lewis Hamilton hoping he can land knockout blow in gripping title race

Read more: Salisbury Journal

Lewis Hamilton has vowed to deliver a Floyd Mayweather-inspired knockout blow to Ferrari's championship credentials after hauling himself back into the title race with victory in Canada. Hamilton provided yet another masterclass in Montreal - his sixth win in just 10 appearances at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve - to take 13 points out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead.

