Lewis Hamilton behind Kimi Raikkonen after second practice session in Montreal
Lewis Hamilton had to settle for second best in practice for the Canadian Grand Prix after Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen beat him to the top of the timesheets. Hamilton, who arrived in Montreal 25 points behind championship leader Sebastian Vettel following a weekend to forget at the last round in Monaco, had gone fastest in the opening session at a blustery Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Friday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC