Lance Stroll scores career best F1 starting spot

Lance Stroll --dubbed the 'worst rookie in Formula 1 history' by Jacques Villeneuve -- enjoyed a career best qualifying in Azerbaijan Saturday, outqualifying teammate Felipe Massa for the first time this season. Having scored the first points of his Formula 1 career at his home Grand Prix in Canada last time out, Stroll looked a completely different prospect as he took seventh place on the grid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.