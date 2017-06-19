Lance Stroll scores career best F1 starting spot
Lance Stroll --dubbed the 'worst rookie in Formula 1 history' by Jacques Villeneuve -- enjoyed a career best qualifying in Azerbaijan Saturday, outqualifying teammate Felipe Massa for the first time this season. Having scored the first points of his Formula 1 career at his home Grand Prix in Canada last time out, Stroll looked a completely different prospect as he took seventh place on the grid.
