Kubica says he can drive F1 car "without any limitations"
Grand prix winner Robert Kubica says he can now drive a Formula 1 car "without any limitations" following his test with Renault. Kubica, who had raced in F1 between 2006 and 2010 but was forced to leave the championship after sustaining severe injuries to his right hand and arm in a rally accident, recently returned to the cockpit of an F1 car in a private test with the Renault outfit.
