Kannapolis based Haas F1 team scores fourth straight points finish

A bounty of aggressiveness prematurely ended the day for many in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sunday at Baku City Circuit, but cooler heads prevailed for the Kannapolis based Haas F1 Team. Kevin Magnussen delivered a strong seventh-place finish after starting 12th to notch Haas F1 Team's sixth point-paying effort of the season and its fourth straight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.