Juan Fangio's pit crew mechanic succumbs to scleroderma
A memorial was held Saturday for Ana Delfosse, an Ashland resident when she died at age 85, but whom most of the world knows as the Argentine woman who broke speed records and social barriers. She was a famous race car driver in Argentina after WWII and the South American country's first woman Formula One mechanic.
