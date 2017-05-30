Jenson Button to race in Super GT series at legendary Suzuka circuit
Button will race in the Suzuka 1000km race on August 27 and will partner Hideki Mutoh and Daisuke Nakajima in a Honda NSX-GT ran by Team Mugen. The Frome racer will test the car at the legendary Japanese circuit next week ahead of the race later in the summer.
