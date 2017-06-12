Jacques Villeneuve calls Lance Stroll one of the worst F1 rookies ever
Canadian F1 rookie Lance Stroll has had a difficult rookie season so far, collecting only two points through seven races. "The results speak for themselves," said Villeneuve told autoweek.com.
