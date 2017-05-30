IndyCar winner Graham Rahal rips thre...

IndyCar winner Graham Rahal rips three-time F1 champ Lewis Hamilton

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Verizon IndyCar Series driver Graham Rahal doesn't want to hear it and he'll put his racing series up against any in the world. Rahal admits that he did the best he could to hold his tongue in recent weeks following comments made in May by three-time Formula 1 champion Hamilton in regards to IndyCar drivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... Mar '17 unveiled phart 4
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Mar '17 MakesPhartxx 68
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb '17 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan '17 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16) Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Rbelo 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,194 • Total comments across all topics: 281,516,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC