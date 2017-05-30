IndyCar 2017: Live scoring, TV, live streaming, updates for Sunday's Detroit Grand Prix
Graham Rahal dominated qualifying and won the first of two races in the IndyCar 2017 Detroit Grand Prix on Saturday. Can he do the same Sunday, in the second race at Belle Isle Park? The Sunday race is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC .
