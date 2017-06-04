Indy 500 Winner Speaks Out On Newspap...

Indy 500 Winner Speaks Out On Newspaper Columnist's Racist Tweet

As Takuma Sato celebrated his Indianapolis 500 victory , his powerhouse team's Facebook page was hit with racist comments - enough that Andretti Autosport was forced to address them Wednesday. Verizon IndyCar Series veteran Sato, from Tokyo, became the first Japanese victor of the Indianapolis 500 , fending off three-time victor Helio Castroneves by.2011 of a second to the checkered flag.

