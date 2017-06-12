Incredible live performances to enter...

Incredible live performances to entertain F1 fans during Baku race

Read more: Today.Az

Young local talents, as well as global superstars will perform live concerts in the entertainment zones on Baku Boulevard all through the Formula 1 race weekend. Scheduled to take place at the entertainment zones in Sahil and Sabir Parks, as well as Baku Boulevard on June 22nd-25th, the entertainment programme will start at 14:00 and last until 22:00 on June 22 and from at 10:00 until 23:00 between June 23-25, 2017.

Chicago, IL

