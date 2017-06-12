Incredible live performances to entertain F1 fans during Baku race
Young local talents, as well as global superstars will perform live concerts in the entertainment zones on Baku Boulevard all through the Formula 1 race weekend. Scheduled to take place at the entertainment zones in Sahil and Sabir Parks, as well as Baku Boulevard on June 22nd-25th, the entertainment programme will start at 14:00 and last until 22:00 on June 22 and from at 10:00 until 23:00 between June 23-25, 2017.
