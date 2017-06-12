Hungaroring DTM: Di Resta wins from 13th, safety car thwarts Audi
Paul di Resta took advantage of an early-stop strategy and a well-timed safety car period to win the Saturday DTM race at the Hungaroring from 13th on the grid. Audi locked out the top five in qualifying, and the race looked set to be similarly dominated by the same manufacturer.
