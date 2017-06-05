Hamilton wins pole at Canadian GP for 3rd year in a row

Pole sitter Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, centre, of Great Britain is flanked by second place finisher Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, left, of Germany, and third place finisher Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland following the qualifying session at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race, Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Montreal. Just pick the golfers you think will finish 1st through 10th for each of the tournaments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.