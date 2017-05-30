Hamilton shamed by truth bomb sledges

Hamilton shamed by truth bomb sledges

Read more: The Mercury

Three-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton took aim at IndyCar after his racing rival Fernando Alonso skipped the Monaco Grand Prix to try his hand at a different form of motorsport. Alonso qualified fifth-fastest for the Indy 500 and Hamilton questioned how it was possible someone with no experience in the sport could place so highly against people who compete in it for a living.

Chicago, IL

